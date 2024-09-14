This comes as part of a new partnership between Leisure Lifestyle and Esports Wales.

The collaboration aims to promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle for esports enthusiasts as part of the wider commitment to promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle for all.

Esports Wales members can now sign up for a Leisure Lifestyle membership at a reduced corporate rate.

This membership provides full access to a variety of facilities, including fitness suites, swimming pools, health suites, exercise and pool classes, and the CCBC Athletics Hub.

To get the offer, Esports Wales members need to present their Esports Wales profile at any of the leisure centres. It is suggested to be suitable for those Esports Wales members who are looking to improve their physical fitness, unwind after a gaming session or just looking to explore new activities.

Councillor Chris Morgan, cabinet member for leisure, said: "We are delighted to welcome Esports Wales into our Leisure Lifestyle Corporate Membership Programme.

"This partnership not only recognises the growing importance of esports within our community but also encourages a balanced and active lifestyle for all.

"We believe that by providing Esports Wales members with access to our excellent facilities at a discounted rate, we are supporting both their physical and mental well-being."

To celebrate the partnership, Esports Wales will be joining Leisure Lifestyle on September 18 for National Fitness Day.

They will be engaging with customers, providing activities and gameplay, and encouraging participation in the festivities.

This will take place between 12pm and 8pm.

For more information on how to take advantage of this exclusive membership rate, Esports Wales members can visit their nearest leisure centre or contact Leisure Lifestyle on 01443 863072 or via email at leisure@caerphilly.gov.uk.