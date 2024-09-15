TAKE a step back through time to a period when many homes did not have fridges or freezers, and many did not even have a car.
These rare pictures of Caerphilly's indoor market on Cardiff Road, in 1957 tell a story of a time gone by when people would often visit family run market stalls to get their food and other products.
The range of stalls on show in these images highlight that you could go to the market for just about anything in the 1950s.
Take a stroll down memory lane with our gallery of pictures from Caerphilly's indoor market in 1957.
