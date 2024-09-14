The annual campaign, in partnership with the Welsh Government, promotes lifelong learning and highlights the diverse opportunities available through community learning.

The team has been offering taster sessions over the past fortnight, allowing learners to acquire new skills, boost confidence and wellbeing, explore new hobbies, or continue their current learning journey.

Courses have ranged from art, ESOL (English for speakers of other languages), and German, to ukulele, sewing, crochet, lino printing, skills club, gardening, and creative writing.

Adult Learners Week has also provided a platform for Monmouthshire’s Adult Community Learning to showcase its achievements over the past academic year.

The team enrolled more than 750 learners in at least 90 courses, workshops, and free taster sessions.

In May, the Community Learning programme, part of the Greater Gwent Adult Learning Partnership led by Coleg Gwent, received high praise following an Estyn inspection.

In July, the programme celebrated the learner awards at the annual Coleg Gwent Adult and Community Learning Evening, which recognised the exceptional achievements of learners and staff across the Gwent region.

Several Monmouthshire learners and tutors were acknowledged for their dedication and contributions.

This year, the team partnered with MonLife Active to offer individuals with a Passport to Leisure membership up to 50 per cent off some community learning leisure courses.

There is still time to enrol in a course for this term.

To find out more about the courses on offer and the Community Learning team, visit the Monmouthshire County Council website.