Outdoor furniture makers MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery teamed up to create a Garden Space report which looked at garden and public green space data, to rank wards in Newport on the amount of garden or outdoor space they have.

The data, collected by the Office for National Statistics, will help prospective homeowners to make an informed decision on the amount of outdoor garden space each area has.

Garden spaces have been linked to boosts in mental, physical and emotional health. (Image: Canva)Please note, the data takes into account an average in square metres so this can vary depending on the homes and neighbourhoods.

10. Gaer

At number 10 is the Gaer, an area which has an average of 484,800 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Gaer is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Shaw Grove property in the Gaer (Image: Wayne Lewis, Cardiff | Rightmove) Wayne Lewis Estate Agents are marketing this 3-bedroom terraced property on Shaw Grove in Gaer for £190k.

9. Lawrence Hill

At number 9 is Lawrence Hill, an area which has an average of 592,980 square metres of garden space. Lawrence Hill extends from Rodney Parade to Somerton Road, according to Rightmove, and includes the Victoria ward.

Lawrence Hill area mapped, extending from Rodney Parade to Somerton Road, with markers for available homes for sale. (Image: Rightmove)

The following property in Lawrence Hill is an example of how much private garden space you could get.

Loftus Walk in Lawrence Hill (Image: M2 Estate Agents | Rightmove) M2 Estate Agents are marketing this 2-bedroom semi-detached property on Loftus Walk in Lawrence Hill for £230k.

8. Malpas

Number 8 is Malpas, an area which has an average of 661,637 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Malpas is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Laurel Crescent in Malpas (Image: Pinkmove | Rightmove) Laurel Crescent in Malpas (Image: Pinkmove | Rightmove) Pinkmove Estate Agents are marketing this 3-bedroom semi-detached property on Laurel Crescent in Malpas for £220k.

7. Pye Corner & Graig

Number 7 is Pye Corner & Graig, an area which has an average of 675,404 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Pye Corner & Graig is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Home in Pye Corner with sizeable front and rear garden spaces (Image: Google Maps) No properties are available to buy in Pye Corner, so here is an example of a home in the area with sizeable front and rear garden spaces.

6. Ridgeway & Glasllwch

Number 6 is Ridgeway & Glasllwch, an area which has an average of 860,624 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Ridgeway & Glasllwch is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Ridgeway Crescent (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke | Rightmove) Aerial view of Ridgeway Crescent, showing the amount of front and rear garden space. (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke | Rightmove) Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents are marketing this 2-bedroom bungalow on Ridgeway Crescent in Ridgeway & Glasllwch for £410k.

5. Lliswerry & Uskmouth

Number 5 is Lliswerry & Uskmouth, an area which has an average of 884,307 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Lliswerry & Uskmouth is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Nash Grove in Lliswerry (Image: M2 Estate Agents | Rightmove) M2 Estate Agents are marketing this 3-bedroom semi-detached property on Nash Grove in Lliswerry & Uskmouth for £210k.

4. Caerleon

Number 4 is Caerleon, an area which has an average of 953,578 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Caerleon is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Goldcroft Court in Caerleon (Image: British Homesellers | Rightmove) British Homesellers Estate Agents are marketing this 1-bedroom end-terrace property on Goldcroft Court in Caerleon, taking offers in excess of £320k.

3. Rogerstone

Number 3 is Rogerstone, an area which has an average of 1,010,722 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Rogerstone is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Fuscia Way in Rogerstone (Image: Yopa | Rightmove) Yopa Estate Agents are marketing this 4-bedroom detached property on Fuscia Way in Rogerstone for £380k.

2. Marshfield

Number 2 is Marshfield, an area which has an average of 1,255,005 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Marshfield is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Cambrian Drive in Marshfield (Image: Peter Alan | Rightmove)

Peter Alan Estate Agents are marketing this 4-bedroom detached property on Cambrian Drive in Marshfield for £5250k.

1. Langstone & Llanwern

Number 1 is Langstone & Llanwern, an area which has an average of 1,860,014 square metres of garden space.

The following property in the Langstone & Llanwern is an example of how much private garden space you could get if you lived in the area.

Langstone Court Road (Image: Fine & Country | Rightmove) Fine & Country Estate Agents are marketing this 4-bedroom detached property on Langstone Court Road in Langstone & Llanwern, taking offers in excess of £600k.



According to the Garden Space Report by MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery, these are the areas in Newport with the most private garden space. (Image: Office for National Statistics)

Here is the list of top 10 areas in Newport with the most private garden space, according to MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery, who used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where they found the property garden space area for neighbourhoods in Newport.

