In a public meeting at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, a hall of volunteers and supporters agreed to invite Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2027 to Newport.

This will be the first time the youth festival visits Newport in its near 100-year history. Possible site locations are currently being discussed by the Urdd and Newport City Council.

Llio Maddocks, the Urdd’s Arts and Eisteddfod Director: “I am so pleased to see Newport City Council and the whole of Gwent community’s support to hosting the Eisteddfod in 2027.

"One of the most important elements of Eisteddfod yr Urdd is the fact that it’s a travelling festival and therefore visit areas that have never hosted the festival before.

"I very much look forward to working with the Council and local community over the next three years to provide valuable experiences for children and young people of the area.”

Councillor Emma Stowell-Corten, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture and communications, said: “We are thrilled that Urdd Gobaith Cymru has confirmed Newport as the host of Eisteddfod yr Urdd in 2027.

"We are very excited to be bringing one of the country’s biggest annual events, and one of Europe’s biggest youth events, to the city for the first time.

"It was great to see such a good turnout at the meeting this evening, and support within our community for hosting Eisteddfod yr Urdd.

“As we said back in July when cabinet gave its support to Newport hosting Eisteddfod yr Urdd, we’re keen to involve as many businesses and community groups, both in the city centre and across Newport, as possible in the celebrations, so that everyone can experience the buzz of a major cultural event.

“Hosting Eisteddfod yr Urdd is in line with our aims around not only increasing the number of children in Newport learning through a Welsh-medium education setting, but also increasing the use of Welsh more widely in the city.

"It is a great opportunity, one that could leave a positive legacy for generations to come, and we can’t wait to show the best of Newport to the nation once again!”

Eisteddfod yr Urdd is one of Europe’s largest touring festivals, which attracts over 100,000 registrations to compete and contributes millions to the local economy where it is held.

After a successful Eisteddfod in Maldwyn this year, preparations are underway in Neath Port Talbot, as the host region of next year’s Eisteddfod.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr will be held in Margam Park between 26 May - 31 May.

The festival will cross the bridge to Anglesey in 2026, before visiting Newport in 2027.