The Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre has announced the full cast, poster, and trailer for this year's pantomime, Dick Whittington.

Following last year's successful production of Beauty and the Beast, which attracted more than 27,000 attendees in what is said to have been a record-breaking year for the theatre, this year's show is set to be even more spectacular, according to the theatre.

The pantomime will follow the adventures of Dick Whittington and his loyal companion, The Cat, as they journey from Newport in search of fortune, friendship, and fun.

Find out if the journey goes to plan and along the way discover whether the road is actually paved with gold.

The show promises unexpected twists, audience participation, and lots of laughs.

The production will run from November 27 to January 4.

Elian West will make her debut as the pantomime's villain, Queen Rat, while Jonathan Houlston will take on the role of Dick Whittington in his first appearance at The Riverfront.

Mia Jae will play the story’s heroine, Alys Fitzmorgan, and Richard Elis, a Newport favourite, will return as The Cat.

Gareth Tempest will take on the role of Sarah the Cook, the pantomime dame, and Aled Pugh will return as the comedic Idle Jack.

Alex Parry will play Alderman Fitzmorgan, Alys’ father, and Chloe-Jo Byrnes will play Fairy Daffodil.

The lead cast will be joined by a vibrant ensemble of dancers and performers, including Maisy Wignall, Harry Chaloner, Alexa Clark, Jordan Boota, and Jacob Bradford.

The theatre says that with all the returning favourites and the new faces, this year’s pantomime promises to be a 'must-see' for all ages!

Tickets are on sale now for a chance to experience the festive magic and hilarity of Dick Whittington at The Riverfront.

Tickets can be booked on the Newport Live website or by phoning The Riverfront on 01633 656757.