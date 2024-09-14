Transport for Wales has chosen global company Hitachi to lead the project which will see the implementation of a multimodal digital booking system over the next five years.

The system will cover all modes of public transport and be accessible to customers through an app.

Rail, local bus, fflecsi, and TrawsCymru services will all be included in the digital solution from Hitachi.

The system will also include other micro mobility solutions such as bikes and e-scooters, and demand-based mobility solutions already in use in Wales.

Marie Daly, chief customer and culture officer at Transport for Wales, said: "At Transport for Wales we're always looking to improve the customer experience and in doing this, we want to attract more people to our public transport network.

"This exciting and ambitious project will deliver a digital solution that will help our customers plan point-to-point journeys using different modes of public transport.

"It's all part of our longer-term plans and aspirations to provide our customers with one network, one timetable, and one ticket.

"We look forward to working with Hitachi and bringing this global expertise to public transport in Wales."

Hitachi has previously applied this 'Mobility as a Service' technology in Japan, most notably on the Tokyo Metro.

Hitachi Rail will use its experience of digitally connecting millions of journeys in Japan to deliver a unique solution for Wales.

Hitachi Rail's commercial director, Justin Southcombe, said: "This strategic partnership with Transport for Wales will benefit from the breadth of mobility, digital, and behavioural science expertise that exists in the Hitachi Group.

"Hitachi can combine the latest in cutting-edge digital technology, with deep knowledge of managing some of the world’s most popular public transport systems, to better connect public transport.

"By making public transport more accessible and user-friendly, Hitachi can help increase sustainable travel in Wales."