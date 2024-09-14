It was heard in court that there has been difficulty finding a psychiatrist to write the second report.

“A number of forensic scientists do not deal with young people, which I find depressing. It seems the age they should be dealing with it,” said his honour Judge Jeremy Jenkins.

On January 27, emergency services rushed to Cadoxton railway station after a girl was stabbed in the ribs by a teenage boy (who was 15 at the time).

The defendant, from Cardiff, who cannot be named due to his age, was on trial at Merthyr Crown Court from July 15 for several days.

He faced four charges including attempted murder, a lesser alternative of wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice.

The defendant was found to be unfit to stand trial, so the jury was tasked with not deciding the defendant’s guilt or innocence, but instead to decide whether he committed the acts alleged or not.

The defendant was meeting a girl at Cadoxton train station in January 2024 to buy a vape containing marijuana.

The teen claims derogatory comments were made about his mother and that he wanted to avenge these.

CCTV footage showed the teen in McDonalds on the date in question at around 6.30pm before riding the trains through Cardiff heading to Cwmbran.

The victim in the case said she had no clue why the stabbing had happened and that she barely knew the boy.

The victim went into detail about what it was like being stabbed in previous interview having suffered a 4cm wound, saying it was like ‘barb wire’ sticking out of her.

“At first I thought I had been punched with something then I dropped to the floor, and it felt like two bits of barb wire were sticking out of me.”

Candid texts were read out showing the volatile situation around the incident.

In texts read out on July 15, conversations between the defendant and friends go: “***** going to die today.”

“What are you going to do?”

“Stab her.”

At one point the defendant texts: “She was saying s*** so I went up and stabbed her in the ribs.”

In another message the defendant is advised: “If you got away with it, live your life.”

Other conversations go: “Man, what the f*** you doing?”

“I know I regret it.”

“You are so stupid.”

“Thanks mate (for cry laughing emojis)”.

Another trail goes: “On your mum’s ashes did you do it?”

“Mum’s ashes. Handing myself in tomorrow.”

In the trial, his defence barrister Kevin Seal in an address to the jury before they went to decide their verdict, said:

“Unfortunately, due to video games and social media and the like many such as he and others seem to live in a world that is divorced from reality.

“They portray this persona as a gangster demanding respect. They speak in a way other people speak and copy it. It was a weird scenario.”

The jury were sent out to consider their verdict on Wednesday, July 17, and the boy was found to have committed the acts of attempted murder, carrying an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The defendant was remanded in custody for a psychiatrist report to be made on him before sentencing is passed.

The defendant was due for mention at Cardiff Crown Court today (September 13), for an update on the psychiatrist report and potentially a sentence date to be discussed.

However, the mention was adjourned until October 11, for a second psychiatrist report to be carried out.