The prestigious awards celebrate the efforts of communities, schools, and businesses in making their surroundings more beautiful.

The awards include awards such as main campaign categories, individual entries, and the 'It's Your Neighbourhood' awards.

Among the main campaign contenders are Abergavenny in Bloom, Brackla Community Council, Colwyn Bay, Conwy in Bloom, and Holywell Town Council.

Other notable entries include the Atlantic Hotel in Tenby, Badgers Brook Allotments in Brackla, and Cila Primary School in Swansea.

The 'It's Your Neighbourhood' awards have a wide range of entrants, including Aberconwy Garden, Acton Park Volunteers, and the Aber Valley Community Allotment in Caerphilly.

The ceremony will also present other awards such as the Jim Goodwin Young Person Award, the John Woods Environmental Award, and the Norman Stewart Award.

The awards ceremony will take place today (Friday, September 13) at The Angel Hotel in Abergavenny.

The event will start at noon with lunch, followed by the awards ceremony.

The results will be sent out at the close of the ceremony.

The awards are part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom competition, which has been running since 1963.