Ponthir Sports and Community Club's development project started in 2019 and included three new football pitches, levelling the cricket and main football pitches, and installing advanced underground drainage systems.

The club was officially opened by former Wales footballer Danny Gabbidon.

Youngsters had a chance to meet the former Wales international (Image: Ashley Crowden/FAW)

The old clubhouse has been completely redesigned and features four new team changing rooms, two officials' changing rooms, and a disabled toilet.

A community hub has also been built, which will serve as a clubhouse for more than 500 members and visitors.

The hub provides a versatile space for various community uses.

A new car park has also been built, featuring a special surface water attenuation system to reduce the risk of flooding.

All patio areas have been renewed and raised to provide level access to the buildings.

Former director and club secretary John Parfitt said: "These facilities are not only designed to accommodate the growing number of sports teams but also for the benefit of the local community.

"The community has embraced what the club has to offer by supporting us while we were seeking planning permission and licenses, and by choosing Ponthir Sports and Community Club as the place to visit with the family."

Danny Gabbidon officially opened Ponthir Sport and Community Club (Image: Ashley Crowden/FAW)

The £750,000 investment in the new facilities brings the total investment over the past four years to more than £1 million.

The funding was secured through the FAW's Cymru Football Foundation, the Welsh Government's Community Facilities Programme, and Cricket Wales, along with contributions from the club's resources.

It's the largest investment in community and sports facilities in Ponthir.

Aled Lewis, director at Cymru Football Foundation, said: "The new facilities at Ponthir will be of huge benefit to the local community and we’re delighted that the Cymru Football Foundation is able to support a project of this magnitude.

"A huge thank you to our partners on this project.

"This is a perfect example of how collaboration can support communities across Wales."

For more information about the new development and sports provisions at the site, contact Ponthir Sports and Community Club on info@ponthirscc.co.uk.