Torfaen Council has launched the Domestic Heating Energy Efficiency Scheme to help low-income or benefit-dependent households.

The scheme aims to improve the effectiveness of heating systems, reducing energy use and saving money.

It works by installing an additive called Endotherm into central heating systems, which helps the system to heat up quicker and stay hotter for longer.

Torfaen Council's community decarbonisation officer, Gary Meale, said: "According to the Energy Saving Trust, the average household heating bill is around £600 per year, excluding standing charges.

"However, this will rise with the increase in the price cap.

"Endotherm has been evidenced to reduce home heating costs by up to 15 per cent or more per year.

"As the additive can last in excess of 10 years and with future energy prices likely to rise, this could equate to around £1,000 across the lifetime of the product."

The process takes only 10 minutes and is estimated to save households up to £168 annually.

The scheme is open to residents on low incomes or benefits, those who have been in energy debt, or those with health conditions worsened by living in a cold home.

It is available to homeowners and private renters with a wet central heating system or boiler.

Funded by the UK Government, it is expected to cover the cost for 70 households.

For more information or to apply for the scheme, residents can contact Gary.Meale@Torfaen.gov.uk.

The deadline for applications is November 1.