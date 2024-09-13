South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Road closed with emergency services at scene and diversions in place

Live

Mountain Road between Cefn Golau and Abertysswg closed

Emergency
Traffic
Tredegar
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed, with emergency services at scene and diversions in place
  • Live updates here.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos