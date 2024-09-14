A Newport City Homes housing development is almost ready to welcome its first residents.
The 18 new homes at Llys Victoria in Lliswerry are set to open soon.
Councillors Andrew Sterry and James Peterson, along with Lliswerry Primary School pupils, toured the homes, learning about the innovative building techniques used.
These include solar panels and NexGen invisible heated paper on the ceilings.
The project, supported by Newport City Council and the Welsh Government, received £2.17 million through the Social Housing Grant.
All homes are available for social rent on Home Options Newport.
