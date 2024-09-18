After just six months in a new job, Andrea Price was nominated for one of this year’s Wales Care Awards, organised by Care Forum Wales to recognise exceptional work in the care sector.

This year’s presentation ceremony, sponsored by Ontex Healthcare, will be held at the Holland House, Cardiff, on October 18 and will be hosted by radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad.

Andrea, from Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, has been shortlisted in the category for Exceptional Newcomer, sponsored by the Educ8 Group – and sitting alongside her at the glamorous event will be her proud husband Jon.

Andrea, 51, is a support worker at Springfield Residential House in Gilfach, owned by My Choice Healthcare Wales Ltd., and which is home to six people with learning difficulties.

She has been nominated for the award by Claire Taylor, the home’s manager, with backing from her line manager.

Ms Taylor said: “Although she had worked within the social sector for only six months when we nominated her, when watching her carry out her role you would never believe it.

“She makes time for everyone, is never too busy to sit and interact with individuals, and clearly loves her new role as a support worker."

Whilst prepared to undertake any training offered, Andrea proved a “natural” in her desire to help people and quickly recognised that to deliver the best care and support “different strokes for different folks” was needed.

Claire told judges that Andrea was always smiling and energetic in her approach and “truly embraced the social care values of respect, compassion and dignity”.

The way in which Andrea adapted to her new role is hardly surprising, however, as it is an extension of the work she has done in caring for disabled members of her own family, in particular husband Jon.

In 2019 he suffered a massive heart attack and was not expected to survive.

At the time Andrea was running the clubhouse at Fleur de Lys Rugby Club but had to give it up because of Jon’s lengthy treatment, during which he underwent major heart surgery.

He had a left ventricle assist device fitted in his heart which is keeping him alive until a new heart is available and is as well as can be expected.

When he was well enough she started looking for a new job and the post at Springfield “just came up”.

Andrea said: “I really wish I had done this years ago because it is so rewarding to see the response from the individuals.

“I’m sure that caring for disabled members of my own family over the years has helped.”

Andrea has also previously worked in Jobcentres in Caerphilly and Newport.

When inspectors visited the home last year they commented: “Care workers are kind and demonstrated a clear understanding of individual needs.”

Andrea and Jon have a caravan at Fontygary, near Barry Island, and visit it most weekends as he continues his recovery.

Mario Kreft MBE, the Chair of Care Forum Wales, said: “Our aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines on the front line of social across Wales.

“The care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job it’s a vocation – these are the people who really do have the X Factor.

“If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society.

“We need to do all we can to raise the profile of the care sector workforce - they deserve to be lauded and applauded.

“It is a pleasure to honour the contribution of all the finalists. Each and every one of them should be very proud of their achievement."