More than 860 walkers took part in Macmillan's Wye Valley Mighty Hike on September 7, covering a full or half marathon distance.

Their efforts raised more than £390,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, a leading UK cancer charity.

Participants had a chance to walk a full- or half-marathon length course (Image: Jim Higham)

Helen Hancock, challenge events team manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "Macmillan Cancer Support is incredibly grateful to the 860 people who took part in the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Wye Valley Mighty Hike at the weekend.

"So far, they’ve raised an incredible £390,000.

"We couldn’t be more grateful for our amazing supporters.

"Every penny raised at a Mighty Hike will help Macmillan to provide vital support for people living with cancer, when they need it most."

More than 860 people took part (Image: Paul Terry)

Some of the funds raised (£342,300) could support Macmillan’s cancer information nurse specialists on the Macmillan support line phone service for one month.

During this time, they could handle more than 5,800 calls and web inquiries from people, providing specialist information on managing side effects, treatment options, living with cancer, and coping with grief.

The Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes in some of the UK's most beautiful areas.

The walk took place in the Wye Valley (Image: Paul Terry)

Last year, a total of 30,000 people walked more than 450,000 miles between them, raising £11.45 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series.

All had their own reasons for taking part.

Macmillan is almost entirely funded by public donations, and the funds raised through Mighty Hikes will help the charity to continue supporting people living with cancer.

Ms Hancock added: "The thousands of people who are taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer are part of something very special. Every penny raised at a Mighty Hike will help Macmillan to provide vital support for people living with cancer, when they need it most.

"Check out the Mighty Hike website for our 2025 hikes currently live or add your name to the waiting lists."