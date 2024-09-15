What’s more the number of fines handed to drivers has skyrocketed by 60% in just a 12-month period.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, 30,437 Penalty Charge Notices were handed to drivers by Gwent Police.

New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding in the county.

The worst being on the A48 SDR (Southern Distributor Road) Westbound, near the junction with Usk Way, where 8,927 drivers were hit with a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) for speeding.

Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 22,923 speeding fines to motorists and a further 19,008 the following year.

On the top 20 roads in Gwent where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year, 13,575 drivers were caught by fixed cameras.

These are devices installed in one place and often used to detect speeding and red-light violations in areas with a high risk of collisions.

A further 6,299 drivers were caught by average speed cameras which work by recording speed at two different points.

According to AA, they don’t capture speed in a single flash - instead, they monitor speed over a length of road.

Mobile cameras captured another 3,799 speeding drivers.

What are the top 20 roads in Gwent for speeding this year?





Location Address

Amount of Notice of Intended

Prosecution issued

A48 SDR WB Jct with Usk Way 2

8,927

A472 Lower Race,

Pontypool

4,401

A467 Nr. Tregwilym Road Flyover

2,449

M4 Newport Eastbound J25 to J24

1,081

A465 Gilwern to Clydach WB

803

M4 Newport Westbound J26 to J28

722

A465 Clydach to Gilwern EB

577

A465 Brynmawr to Clydach EB

563

M4 Newport Eastbound J28 to J27 Malpas Straight

537

A4042 Usk Way, Newport

515

M4 Newport Eastbound J26 to J25A

506

A48 SDR Maesglas East Roundabout (Eastbound)

368

M4 Newport Westbound J23A to J25

354

M4 Newport Eastbound J27 Malpas Straight to J26

337

M4 Newport Eastbound J25 to J24 A449 Off Slip

292

A465 Clydach to Brynmawr WB

274

Pant Road Newbridge

261

A468 Newport Road, Trethomas

247

M4 Newport Westbound J23A to J24 A449 Off Slip

253

Greenforge Way,

Cwmbran Torfaen

206

What happens if someone is caught speeding?





According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.

Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be sent a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.

Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points.

If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

LegalExpert.co.uk has a team of experienced solicitors at hand for anyone who has suffered as a result of a dangerous or speeding driver.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.