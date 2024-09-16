Monmouthshire County Council has set a target that attendance of those entitled to free school meals is within two per cent of the overall attendance figures, which have fallen since schools were closed during the Covid lockdowns.

But the leader of the council’s Conservative opposition group, Councillor Richard John, questioned that target when a revised framework for measuring the objectives of the council’s community and corporate plan was considered by the Labour-led cabinet at its September meeting.

Cllr John asked: “How will you achieve that given the data is widening and at secondary level has widened from 3.6 per cent to nine per cent last year?”

Labour council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said it was “quite right” the cabinet had set at “challenging target” and said the council and schools offer support to families and regularly monitor and discuss attendance.

She said whole school attendance is improving at primary level and eligibility for free school meals covers pupils with “multiple disadvantages and many forms of discrimination some of which are hidden.”

The Welsh Government provides all primary school pupils with a free school meal but schools are encouraged to record eligibility to access support for the most disadvantaged pupils.

The cabinet has agreed a revised framework, of more clearly focused targets, for the corporate and community plan which sets out the council’s ambition of being a zero carbon county and supporting well being, health and dignity for everyone at every stage of life.