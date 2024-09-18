Caerphilly Cares has been named a finalist in two categories at the upcoming Mental Health and Wellbeing Wales Awards.

This recognition has highlighted the team's contributions to the community and their commitment to enhancing mental health and wellbeing in the region.

Caerphilly Cares is a finalist for the Impact in the Community award, which honours organisations that have made a substantial positive impact on the mental health and wellbeing of their local communities.

Additionally, they have also been shortlisted for the Best Wellbeing Service award, recognising their dedication to providing outstanding support services that improve the lives of those we serve.

The competition was intense, with more than 200 high-quality entries submitted for consideration.

The team say they are incredibly proud to have our work recognised among such a remarkable group of organisations.

Councillor Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, expressed her pride in the nomination: "Being recognised as finalists for these awards is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Caerphilly Cares team.

"Their dedication to improving the wellbeing of our community is truly inspiring, and this recognition reflects the positive impact they have had. I am proud of their achievements and confident that they will continue to make a real difference in people's lives."

The winners will be announced at the Mental Health and Wellbeing Awards and Conference on Wednesday, October 9, just ahead of World Mental Health Day.

The event will take place at The Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, celebrating the achievements of those working tirelessly to improve mental health across Wales.

Caerphilly Cares have said they would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported Caerphilly Cares and to the judges for recognising our efforts.

A spokesperson added: "This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the strength and resilience of the community we serve."

