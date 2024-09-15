NIALL O'CONNELL, 28, of Jeddo Street, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on May 8.

ETHAN HARRIS, 26, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 10.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £500 compensation.

RENDA EDWARDS, 41, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 24 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran on June 27.

She was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

GLYN GODDARD, 54, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £353 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police constable in Bettws on August 23.

ALED SMITH, 33, of Hafodarthen Road, Llanhilleth was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Abertillery on March 26.

He must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW HARRIGAN, 31, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was fined £1,200 after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a fridge, doors, doorbell camera and motor vehicle between August 15 and August 18.

He must pay a £480 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE NORMAN, 34, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs after pleading guilty to a public order offence on August 23.

UHUNOMA IGBODI, 31, of Argosy Way, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.