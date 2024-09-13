Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find out more information after a crash on the A468 in Bedwas at around 9.15am on Wednesday, September 11, left a 39-year-old cyclist in hospital with "serious injuries".

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved a grey Audi Quattro and a pushbike.

"The cyclist, a 39-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The driver of the Audi is helping officers with their enquiries."

Those with more information who may have witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using A468, Bedwas near the junction with Newport Road between 9am and 9.20am to contact the police force.

You can call the force on 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400304042 with any details.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.