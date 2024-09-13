Andrew Main, 33, from Falkirk, was injured in an assault near the entrance to the Travelodge on Princess Way, Swansea, on 17 July.

Joseph Dix, 26, and Macauley Ruddock, 27 appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, 13 September and pled not guilty to charges of murder.

Upon his death, Andrew has been described as a ‘loving father, brother and uncle.’

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “We can confirm that two men from Somerset have been charged with the murder of Andrew Main.”

“Joseph Dix, 26, of Frome, and Macauley Ruddock, 27, of Bath, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, 13 September.

“They both pleaded not guilty, and a trial has now been set for January, 2025.”

“Andrew Main, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, was involved in an incident on July 17.

“He was admitted to hospital where he remained, but on August 14 he died from his injuries and a murder investigation was launched by South Wales Police.”

He was in hospital for one month before he died (Image: South Wales Police)

Andrew’s sister, Nikki Main, has paid the following tribute to her brother.

She said: “Andrew – my baby brother – was sadly taken from us far too soon.”

“He was adored by family and friends and beloved by more.

“We are absolutely devastated by his sudden passing and ask anyone with information to please, please come forward. He will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

“He was a witty man with a huge heart – loyal to the core.

“He was a fabulous brother, fun uncle, and supportive daddy to his two children.

“There will never be anyone like Andrew. The hole that has been left in our hearts will never be filled.

“Everyone in our community has been grief-stricken, but we have rallied together as one at this sad time.

“As a family, we are destroyed by what has happened to Andrew. We can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support they have shown.”