JEWELLERS H Samuel has had the go-ahead for new fascia signs at front of its shop in the Cwmbran Centre.
It asked Torfaen Borough Council for advertising consent for the two internally illuminated signs that are nearly a metre high and 5.3m in length and which will be 2.6m above ground level. A projecting, hanging sign will be between them, 2.9m from the ground.
Council planning officer Caroline Pulley said the signs are appropriate for a modern shop, in the town centre, and wouldn’t be visually “overly dominant” and there are other illuminated signs in the shopping centre.
Plans submitted by H Samuel showed a clock extending from the shop front was to be removed but it is understood the clock was taken down a number of years ago.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here