It asked Torfaen Borough Council for advertising consent for the two internally illuminated signs that are nearly a metre high and 5.3m in length and which will be 2.6m above ground level. A projecting, hanging sign will be between them, 2.9m from the ground.

Council planning officer Caroline Pulley said the signs are appropriate for a modern shop, in the town centre, and wouldn’t be visually “overly dominant” and there are other illuminated signs in the shopping centre.

Plans submitted by H Samuel showed a clock extending from the shop front was to be removed but it is understood the clock was taken down a number of years ago.