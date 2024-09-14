A number of people say they were recruited by a man advertising the work on Facebook groups, promising those interested cash-in-hand.

But at the end of the final day of the festival on September 8, staff allege they were told there was no cash on the premises for them to have and so they were not being paid.

“My son had worked two 10am to 10pm shifts over the weekend before he was told in his last hour on the Sunday night that he would not be receiving any kind of payment at all,” said Liz Gee.

“It was not only him however, but there were also nine other young people in the same position. It’s a disgrace.

“Three people left after they had been sent a message saying ‘if they provide their bank details, they will get paid via bank transfer tomorrow.

“It has been almost one week, and they still have not been paid.”

Liz explained that her son, and six others, refused to leave the venue without answers of how exactly they were going to get their hands on the money they were owed.

“In the end, the head of security took all their bank details and transferred them himself directly.

“It was gone midnight at this point and most of them had school or college the next day.”

Other victims include two friends, Vicky Alford, 25, and Clea Middleton, 25, who commuted from Bristol to work at the event.

As Clea is a mother, she could not hang around afterwards, and because of this both have still not been paid.

Another woman called Maisy has told the Argus that she is in the same position.

“Not only did we not get paid, we also did not get a break in the entire 11-hour shift that we worked on Saturday, September 7,” said Vicky.

“We gave our details to a Jaly Group employee Lauren, who promised we would receive the money, without anything being deducted for breaks we did not have, by Sunday or Monday, September 8 and 9.

“Almost one week later, we have not received even a glimpse of hope that we might receive payment.

“The recruiter who reached out on Facebook and promised cash in hand has been giving people fake email addresses to use to try and get hold of whoever is responsible.

“It feels like we have been scammed into working for free and other people need to know about this to stop it from happening to them.”

‘Save the Rave’ was held at Chepstow Racecourse, by a third party called Jaly Group.

A manager at Chepstow Racecourse said that they have been in correspondence with the Jaly Group who have told them everyone was paid yesterday, September 12. This has been confirmed by victims as not true.

A spokesperson for the racecourse said: "The Save the Rave event was independently operated by Jaly Group, who had hired the Racecourse premises.

“Chepstow Racecourse was not involved in any element of the operation of this event, including staffing.

“Any such third parties are required to offer proof of public and employers’ liability ahead of a site rental, which were provided on this occasion."

Jaly Group has not responded to a right of reply.

The company is organising another ‘Save the Rave’ event at Scone Palace in Perth, Scotland this weekend.