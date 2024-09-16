Eleven-year-old Ioan Watts’ life was saved in October 2022, after he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury following an 8ft fall outside his house, which resulted in him landing on his head.

Due to the nature of his injuries, the Wales Air Ambulance dispatched two critical care teams – one by air and one by road. On arrival, Ioan was bleeding from his nose and had some swelling to his head.

The medics worked to save his life before transferring him to the University Hospital of Wales, Neurosurgical and Paediatric Trauma Centre.

One of the medics on board the Wales Air Ambulance that day was Jez James.

He said: “Ioan was an incredibly poorly young boy, one of the sickest I’ve come across.

Ioan spent three weeks in a coma and underwent emergency brain surgery.

Ioan’s mum Lydia said: “After three weeks in a coma, and emergency brain surgery, Ioan began his slow recovery, learning to walk, talk and do almost everything he could do before his accident. He worked so hard and after three months in hospital, he came home to continue his recovery.”

The eleven-year-old was keen to raise money for the all-Wales Charity and set himself the challenge of climbing the highest peak in South Wales.

Jez, who has been inspired by Ioan’s strength and recovery put on his walking boots to join Ioan and his family to climb Pen y Fan in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance and Child Brain Injury Trust.

Jez described Ioan's recovery as "remarkable", and was keen to join the family on their challenge, later describing the experience as "humbling".

Lydia said: “Ioan was so excited that Jez was climbing Pen y Fan with us. None of us recognised Jez at all from the day of Ioan’s accident, so it was so lovely to meet him. Jez told us how he was talking to Ioan and supporting his head while he was unconscious.

“It was so kind of Jez to give up his time to come with us. We will never forget him, Tom, Matt and the others, who saved Ioan’s life, and I hope they know how incredibly grateful we are. It's very difficult to find words enough to express that.



“Ioan started high school yesterday [September 9] and without the amazing air ambulance crew, he wouldn't be here for all these firsts.”

Ioan Watts recently started high school this week after surviving the injury (Image: Wales Air Ambulance) Ioan, from Caerphilly, has raised £539 for charity after completing his hike in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Lydia said: “A traumatic brain injury is a lifelong condition, and the Child Brain Injury Trust have supported Ioan, his family, school and friends throughout this incredibly difficult time. Ioan wanted to say thank you to these two charities by raising as much money as he can!”

This is not the first time that Ioan has raised funds for charity– in July 2023 he set himself the challenge of completing the Caerphilly 2k.

He was joined by his younger brother Rhodri and some school friends, and together they raised a fantastic £4,460 in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance and Noah’s Ark.

Ioan has also been reunited with some of the other critical care medics who attended him, and his sense of humour had the team in fits of laughter.

Abi Pearce, Regional Fundraising Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “What a star Ioan is. Ioan was a very poorly child, the crew and his family were unsure whether he would survive or if he would recover - now look at him! It’s amazing that he took on this huge challenge to raise much-needed funds for two important charities, that are close to his heart.

“Ioan has been through so much and is a true inspiration. We were delighted that Jez took on the challenge with Ioan and his family. It meant a lot to Jez to be able to support Ioan on his hike after treating him whilst in a critical condition."