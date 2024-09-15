At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place scrutiny committee on Tuesday, September 10 councillors received the annual monitoring report on their Public Space CCTV system for 2023/2024.

There are 55 CCTV cameras covering six town centre zones which are in Abertillery, Blaina, Brynmawr, Cwm, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.

Their purpose is to help tackle crime and disorder.

The report explained that there had been an “operational change” to the way the system is run as Blaenau Gwent has entered an agreement with Caerphilly Council who now oversee the day to day running of the system.

This changeover took place in July 2023.

Policy and partnerships manager Andrew Parker Policy said: “There is an upward trend in the Police using our system in relation to CCTV requests.

He believed this is because Police got “more used” or increased “confidence” in the system.

At the meeting, several councillors asked if CCTV could be expanded to other areas of Blaenau Gwent.

Labour’s Cllr Sonia Behr said: “It would be remiss of me as a Nantyglo councillor not to point out there is no CCTV in Nantyglo.

“Are any plans to put it in.”

Mr Parker explained: “The infrastructure is governed by where we can have it.

“When we gained this in 2018 there was no provision in Nantyglo.

“It is challenging for us to expand the system; it costs a lot of money, and we need to be realistic as to what is feasible.”

He added that this doesn’t mean that there are no cameras are used in Nantyglo but that it’s not classed as a “town centre zone” and part of this specific CCTV system.

Mr Parker said: “I am meeting Nantyglo and Blaina town council as we are discussing opportunities to work more closely with our towns councils.”

He pointed out that the budget for CCTV had been “reduced” this year.

Cllr Behr added: “The town council has substantial reserves and may be able to do something.”

But other councillors worried that meeting with town councils could see CCTVs taken away from some town centres to be re-positioned elsewhere.

Non-aligned Independent Cllr Jonathan Millard said: “I’m all for partnership, but my concern is that Ebbw Vale doesn’t have a town or community council.

“I want assurance that Ebbw Vale won’t be left without CCTV cameras in the future.”

Mr Parker said: “Ebbw Vale is one of our main towns and we have good coverage in the town centre.”

He explained there are “no plans” to take CCTV provision away from any of the current town centre zones.

Labours Cllr Jules Gardner asked whether Gwent Police provide any data or “crime solved figures” that show how many arrests or prosecutions take place as a result of action requests.

Mr Parker said that this was being “discussed” and could be used in future reports as case studies.

But a time-lag between a request being made and evidence being used in court made it difficult to keep track of the information.

“We do our best to look out for them,” said Mr Parker.

Councillors noted the report which is now set to be discussed by the Cabinet next month.

Between April and the end of June 2023, 14 “actioned requests” had been made by Gwent Police to look at footage.

After July 2023, a further 94 requests were made up to the end of last March.

The action request breakdown for the whole year per town was:

Abertillery – 35

Blaina – 2.

Brynmawr – 13

Cwm – 3

Ebbw Vale – 16

Tredegar – 39

The report said that the cameras were used in a total of 804 incidents throughout the year.