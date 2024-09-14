In their searches, Gwent Police found Class A and Class B drugs, including cocaine, as well as weapons and quantities of cash.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers made four arrests and seized drugs, weapons and cash in early-morning warrants at three residential addresses in Abertillery on Thursday 12 September.”

“A 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were both charged with concealing disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

“A 35-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

“A 67-year-old woman was charged with concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

All four, from Abertillery, were remanded into custody and appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Sergeant Dan Wise, from the neighbourhood team at Blaenau Gwent, said: “We're determined to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“If you have any information that could help our investigation, call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400197580.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.”