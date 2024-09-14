The 17-year-old defendant from Newport, who cannot be named because of his age, was convicted of 10 offences committed against another boy.

He threatened to hit his 12-year-old victim over the head with a hammer if he told anyone about his crimes.

The teen appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after jurors found him guilty of two counts of rape, seven of sexual assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Drink-driver crashed outside church after speeding at 100mph

The offences took place in 2022.

The defendant had denied all the offences but he was convicted following a trial.

In a victim personal statement written by the boy’s mother, read by prosecutor Alexander Greenwood, she said: “He was a happy boy and he was funny and enjoyable to be around.

“He would always crack jokes and he was just a lovely child.

“I would describe him as being perfect.”

She added: “When he first told us about what happened, it was like our whole world came crashing down around us.

“Since the incident he has been destroyed and his mental health has deteriorated.”

Mr Greenwood said: “It was part of the evidence in the case that the victim was threatened and there were steps taken to prevent reporting by the defendant.

“The defendant is now 17 years of age and he's previously been convicted to two offences of battery for which he received a referral order.”

Caroline Rees KC mitigating said her client had endured “a very difficult childhood and an unstable upbringing”.

The defendant was just 15 when he committed the offences.

His barrister added: “We submit that he is a particularly immature child or young person.

“Perhaps the saddest sentence is in the youth justice report in which he told us that he is desperate for somebody to love him.

“He hasn't had unconditional love, he hasn't had those secure attachments that so many of us are able to enjoy.”

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “You told your victim not to tell anyone and you threatened to hit him on the head with a hammer if he did.”

She said the teenager presents “a high level of danger to the public” and she passed on him an extended sentence of 10 years in custody.

The defendant was made the subject of a 20-year sexual harm prevention order.