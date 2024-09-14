The explosions, which were from gas cannisters that had set on fire from a resident’s garage in the Narth, a community above Chepstow and near Redbrook, could be heard from as far away as Pen y Fan.

As locals were going to bed on the evening of September 12, they began to hear firework like explosions coming from a nearby house.

“Some gas cannisters had caught on fire causing explosions last night,” said Poppy Mairead Loader Spiller.

“My friend and I were up trying to look for the Northern lights when we saw the sky turning pink.

“When we went to investigate, we saw this fire, and then someone called 999.

“We went close to the house to try and see if anyone was inside but ran back to safety when we heard hissing from the gas leaking. It was a pretty full on night.

“The fire brigade arrived about 40 minutes after the fire started, I think that they waited for the gas to stop exploding.

“A lot of people came outside to help and make sure people were safe, but I heard the fire service say that nobody was hurt.

“The flames were really high, and the smoke was horrid.”

It took the fire service almost four hours to tackle to fire.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at approximately 22:06pm on Thursday 12 September to reports of a domestic garage fire.

“Crews and appliances from Monmouth and Maindee attended the scene using two hose reel jets and a safety jet to extinguish the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 01:53am on Friday 13 September.”