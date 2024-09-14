Up until the 14th and 15th centuries there used to be a thriving port at Kenfig on the south Wales coast, according to BBC's Countryfile.

But now, you will struggle to find any signs of the abandoned village.

So what happened to Kenfig? BBC's Countryfile reveals the story behind the mysterious disappearance of the south Wales coastal village.

Did you see BBC’s Countryfile episode -‘Porthcawl Surf and Sand’ recently?



Featuring a piece on the South Wales surfing community and coastline, as well as showcasing the magical landscapes of Kenfig National Nature Reserve!



Definitely Worth a watch!https://t.co/BUmyFrO1Uh — Visit Bridgend (@_visitbridgend) June 26, 2023

The abandoned coastal village swallowed by sand

Explaining the history behind Kenfig, Countryfile said: "The village was once a small Roman settlement, with a fort that has been suggested to be the “lost fort” between Cardiff and Neath, and there is some evidence that the area was home to some Vikings at some point."

But the sand was a constant problem for the village throughout the 14th century, and along with the Black Death, eventually brought about the coastal village's downfall.

Countryfile said the encroaching sand eventually "swallowed" Kenfig sometime in the 14th or 15th century.

The BBC site added: "On his visit to Kenfig in 1538, John Leland wrote about the “little village […] and castle, both in ruin, almost choked and devoured by the sands.”

Kenfig today

If you go in search of Kenfig today, you will find no sign of the thriving port that once graced the south Wales coastline.

Instead, there is a "beautiful" National Nature Reserve.

Within the Kenfig National Nature Reserve you will find "the last remnants of a huge dune system that once stretched along the coastline of southern Wales", Glamorgan's largest natural lake - Kenfig Pool and a wide variety of "rare and endangered" species of plants and animals.