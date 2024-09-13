That’s because the retailer has revealed when eager Christmas elves can finally book their Christmas food to order date.

M&S has also shared there are 450 (yes, you read that right) new festive foodie bits to try – from their statement magical biscuit tin to a build-your-own snacking tree.

When can you book M&S Christmas food to order slots?





The M&S Christmas food to order service is launching in less than two weeks’ time on September 24 – not long to go.

So it can only mean one thing - it’s time to get planning those food hauls you think about all year round.

From never-seen-before gifts to a first-to-market white mulled wine and made-to-wow hot cheeses, items will be dropping weekly between now and New Year.

M&S Food’s director of product development, Kathryn Turner said: “Forget Santa’s workshop - we all know the true magic of Christmas happens in the kitchen. And our chefs have been working for months behind the scenes to bring outstanding quality feasts from our kitchen to yours, relentlessly trialling and testing before landing on the perfect bite across 450 new products.

Feast your eyes upon these tasty dishes from the M&S Christmas food range (Image: M&S)

“From the exceptional restaurant-quality party food, starters, mains and desserts in our ‘Our Best Ever’ range – all based on our customers’ Foodhall favourites, to our unique mantlepiece and centrepiece-worthy gifts, and every artisan touch in between. For us, it’s never just Christmas food.

“There really is no beating the magic of an M&S Christmas, and this year’s collection – with over 450 new festive additions, including hundreds of returning favourites - is even more spellbinding than ever.”

What to expect in M&S Christmas food range 2024

This year, the brand’s iconic musical biscuit tin comes in the form of a light-up Santa’s workshop (£10, 400g).

These are the M&S bottles of fizz available this year during the festive season (Image: M&S)Plus in a “world first”, there’s also a Magical Snowing Forest chocolate box with a whirling blizzard of snow (£15, 200g).

For savoury additions, M&S fans can indulge in the likes of Hot Honey Brie Brûlée (£7, 288g), 12 Halloumi in Blankets with Hot Honey (£5.50, 240g) and a Build Your Own Charcuter-Tree with made with salshichon, chorizo, gouda cheese and manzanilla and kalamata olives (£25, 799g).

Got a sweet tooth? Run, don’t walk to get your hands on a Quattro Chocolate Panettone (£12, 750g) and the Collection Santa Popping Down the Chimney Dessert (£25, 1.1kg).

Although a bit on the pricey side for a sweet treat, it does serve up to 10 people and is described as an “undeniable showstopper”.

Made using an exclusive roof-shaped mould, it’s filled with a dark and milk chocolate mousse and oozing butterscotch caramel sauce on a white chocolate and toasted popcorn crisp base (all topped with white chocolate mousse and the cutest edible decorations).

It’s important to note all items will be released in M&S stores on individual dates from now until December.