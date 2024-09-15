The Coliseum pub which fronts onto Lion Street in Abergavenny is described as “a building that makes a particular or special contribution to the character of the area”.

The firm asked Monmouthshire County Council for planning permission for the units, to heat and cool the pub, in June this year.

The authority has now approved the application after it was agreed to move the units, which are to be placed at the back of the pub facing Kings Street, lower down due to concerns from its heritage officer.

Planning officer Kate Young stated in a report which approved the application: “The position of the condensers has been lowered. The heritage officer welcomes these changes and notes that although there is still concerns over the positioning, it is an improvement. There is no possibility of lowering the position further due to other units and openings.”

She added the size of the units and location on the back wall meant, on balance, it would preserve the character of the building. A swift nesting box will also have to be provided as a biodiversity enhancement.