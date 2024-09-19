Nicola Harrhy asked Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission to remove the hedge that extends across the front of her home, at Lowlands Crescent in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Planning officer Caroline Pulley stated in a report, which approved the application: “The loss of this hedge is regrettable.”

But she said there is a mix of different front garden boundaries in the area including brick walls with railings and hedges as well as timber fencing and due to the different styles the proposal wouldn’t have a “significant harmful impact on the character and appearance” of the area.

However there will be a condition on the type and colour of the bricks used and finishing colour for the railings and a biodiversity improvement plan will also have to be presented to the council.