The Winter Fuel Payment used to be a universal benefit of £300 a year for all pensioners regardless of income or wealth.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves previously announced the cutback which will see nine million elderly people miss out on the payment.

This winter it will only be available to pensioners on means-tested benefits such as pension credit and universal credit.

How did the vote work?





On September 10, MPs voted on a conservative motion to annul the Government’s cuts to winter fuel payments.

The motion was an opportunity for MPs to vote on the controversial cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

Those voting ‘aye’ were calling for Labours plans to cut the winter fuel payments to be stopped and those voting ‘noe’ are backing the cuts (a little confusing I know).

A 'no vote recorded' is not the same as an active 'abstain' vote, sometimes MPs have procedural, constituency, ministerial business, or other reasons they are unable to attend.

What happened?





The motion was defeated by 120 votes, with 348 noes and 228 ayes, so the cuts will go ahead, but 50 MPs did not vote.

In Wales, 23 Labour MPs supported the cut by voting against the amendment and four Labour MPs did not vote.

All four Plaid Cymru MPs tried to block the change and the only Liberal Democrat tried to block the cut.

How did your MP vote?

Newport East - Labour’s Jessica Morden voted noe (i.e. backing the cuts)

Jessica Morden (Image: Newsquest)

Newport West and Islwyn - Labour’s Ruth Jones voted noe (i.e. backing the cuts)

Ruth Jones (Image: File)

Caerphilly - Labour’s Chris Evans voted noe (i.e. backing the cuts)

Chris Evans (Image: Submitted)

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney - Labour’s Nick Smith voted noe (i.e. backing the cuts)

Nick Smith (Image: Newsquest)

Torfaen - Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds, no vote recorded

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Image: Submitted)

Monmouthshire - Labour’s Catherine Fookes voted noe (i.e. backing the cuts)

Catherine Fookes (Image: Monmouthshire County Borough Council)

Cardiff South and Penarth - Labour’s Stephen Doughty, no vote recorded

Stephen Doughty (Image: PA)

Vale of Glamorgan - Labour’s Kanishka Narayan voted noe (i.e. backing the cuts)

Kanishka Narayan (Image: Newsquest)