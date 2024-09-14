Everyone who started queuing hours before they opened at 11am, received a free Popeyes t-shirt and a watched the ribbon cutting.

The first customer to arrive was Ifzal Malook, who parked in a ‘Park & Serve’ bay at 7pm the day before!

He said: “I’d heard so much hype about Popeyes so I wanted to be the first here to experience it.”

34-year-old Kassim Hayat, a father-of-two from Pill in Newport, started queuing at 5.30am and because of these efforts, has been announced as one of the lucky winners who will get free food for a whole year.

The brand-new restaurant, which can be found at Newport Retail Park, features a ‘Park & Serve’ option in four designated orange parking bays.

Customers will be able to drive to Popeyes, order from the comfort of their car and the Popeyes team will bring their famous Louisiana chicken straight to your car window.

The new fast-food restaurant also features both indoor and outdoor seating.

The new restaurant is the third Popeyes UK restaurant in Wales, following launches into Cardiff Bay and Cardiff City Centre last year.

Customers in Newport queued for 16 hours for the opening.

A spokesperson for Popeyes UK said: “We brought the spirit of New Orleans to Newport to celebrate the official opening in style.”

“The first vehicles in the parking bays and pedestrians in the queue were decked out in exclusive, orange Popeyes merch, and a branded DJ booth played Mardi Gras inspired tunes as the first customers walked through the door.”

“To further celebrate the Newport restaurant after opening, Popeyes® will also be partnering with the city’s iconic Newport Bus, the main provider of bus services in the city.

“Free Chicken Sandwiches will be given to 500 lucky passengers travelling on selected services between Friday 20th September 2024 - Sunday 22nd September 2024.

“Passengers can be in with the chance of winning their voucher on the Newport Bus routes through Spytty Retail Park, where the new Popeyes restaurant is situated.”

Popeyes also provide student offer via UNiDAYS, where students can enjoy two free chicken tenders or three free chicken wings, when they spend £5 or more.

The restaurant is situated at Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, Gwent NP19 4QQ.

It will be open for dine in, takeaway, plus Park & Serve between 8am and 10m daily.