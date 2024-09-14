The one car crash happened on Mountain Road in Tredegar, on the stretch between Cefyn Golau and Abertysswg, at round 10am on Friday, September 13.

Gwent Police announced the road closure at midday and it remained closed for more than six hours.

Emergency services including the Welsh Air Ambulance service attended the scene.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



Mountain Road is currently closed between Cefn Golau and Abertysswg.



Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.



Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/iOjd6hFPmS — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 13, 2024

A spokesperson for Gwent Police issued the following statement on the incident:

"We received a report of a road traffic collision in Mountain Road, Cefn Golau at around 10.15am on Friday 13 September.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

"The collision involved one car and a man in his forties was taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries."

The victim remains in hospital.