Caerphilly Council said that its decision to change their recycling bin collection days has been impacted by a review into the way it collects waste.

A statement issued by letter to residents in the county says that the changes will "create an easier and more efficient and user friendly" set of waste and recycling collection services.

It is also understood that the council see these changes as providing a "more modern and more sustainable" waste collection service.

The changes will come into force on Monday, October 28, and will see that all residents' bins are collected on the same day, with all recycling, including organic and garden waste, collection days changing to reflect this.

The council have confirmed that the collection days for the green general waste bins will not be affected, neither will the frequency of collection.

General waste will continue to be collected every two weeks and food and recycling collections will be every week.

When is my new collection day?





There are five zones within Caerphilly county borough, and each has a separate day.

Zone 1 will be collected Monday, Zone 2 Tuesday, Zone 3 Wednesday, Zone 4 Thursday and Zone 5 on Friday.

Zone 1 (Monday)

Caerphilly basin: Senghenydd, Abertridwr, Energlyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly town, Castle View, Castle Park, Hendredenny, Churchill Park, Pwill-Y-Pant

Zone 2 (Tuesday)

Cwm Calon, Penalta, Ystrad Mynach, Llanbradach, Lansbury Park, Mornington Meadows, Bedwas, Trethomas, Machen, Waterloo, Rudry, Draethen, lower Risca and Pontymister

Zone 3 (Wednesday)

North to mid Valley, Rhymney, Abertysswg, Fochriw, Deri, New Tredegar, Tirphil, Brithdir, Bargoed, Gilfach, Aberbargoed, Cefn Fforest, Glan-Y-Nant, Pengam

Zone 4 (Thursday)

Markham, Argoed, Hollybush, Blackwood (Sunnybank area to High Street), Trinant, Oakdale, Penmaen, Croespenmaen, Crumlin, Hafodyrynys, Newbridge, Cwmcarn, Abercarn, Crosskeys, Risca, Springfield, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith (Blackwood Road including new site on Old Civic Centre)

Zone 5 (Friday)

Pontllanfraith (Gelligroes, Penllwyn, The Bryn area, Gelli-Haf area), Blackwood (Highfield area and Apollo Way area), Cefn Hengoed, Hengoed, Maesycwmmer, Penybryn, Gelligaer, Penpedairheol, Nelson, Tir-Y-Berth, Fleur De Lis