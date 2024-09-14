The confectionery company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles and of course Mars bars.

But not all of its products hang around forever.

A number of Mars chocolates have been discontinued over the years as its range continued to develop.

Fans call for return of discontinued Maltesers chocolate

White Chocolate Maltesers were first launched by Mars Wrigley in the UK back in 2003.

However, the chocolates were discontinued in 2014 due to "low sales", according to Sky News.

Ten years later fans are still distraught about the axing of the Maltesers chocolate, calling on Mars to bring it back.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said: "@MaltesersUK bring back the white chocolate Maltesers please."

Another person posted: "Had a dream last night that white chocolate maltesers were back and I bought a whole crate of them."

A third person commented: "Whoever made the final decision to discontinue white chocolate maltesers is my eternal arch-nemesis."

I don’t think I’ll ever forgive Mars for discontinuing the white chocolate Maltesers — Sinéad (@Sineadwithfada) January 25, 2024

While another chocolate lover said: "White chocolate Maltesers (now sadly discontinued) were clear of any other chocolate..."

Mars issues update on return of White Chocolate Maltesers

Mars Wrigley was asked recently, by Sky News, as to whether or not fans might see White Chocolate Maltesers make a comeback.

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson said: "We’re always listening to the fans of our chocolate and fruity treats, which is why we’re constantly innovating our ranges.

"Whilst White Chocolate Maltesers aren't currently on shelves, we're pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as M&M's, and of course, our original Maltesers.

"We've always got an ear to the ground and recognise the enduring love for old favourites, so stay tuned for some epic comebacks that could be happening soon… Watch this space!"