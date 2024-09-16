A Purple Plaque unveiling ceremony to honour Minnie Pallister, born 1885 and died 1960, teacher, feminist, pacifist, politician, journalist and broadcaster will take place at Brynmawr Market Hall on Wednesday, September, 18 at 6pm.

Rt Hon Mark Drakeford MS, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, will unveil the plaque.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place and Environment Councillor Helen Cunningham said:

"It’s wonderful to see Minnie recognised in this way as she is integral to the history of the labour and pacifist movements.

"A socialist feminist, she boldly articulated and campaigned for a better world based on those values. They didn’t always make her popular but she was unerring in her commitment to those causes.

"The world of politics was almost entirely male then so to have become such a leading light says everything about the driving force that she was.

"Her years here in Brynmawr were formative and she will be forever remembered with this Purple Plaque, a truly fitting tribute to a remarkable woman.

"This is our second plaque in Blaenau Gwent, following on from Thora Silverthorn, who worked as a nurse in the international struggle against fascism in the Spanish Civil War."

Minnie, who was born in Cornwall, travelled throughout Britain with her family as her dad was a Methodist Minister.

They settled in Brynmawr where she gained a teaching qualification at University in Cardiff and taught at Brynmawr County Primary Infant School known as the board school from 1906 to 1918.

Throughout this period she was actively involved in politics and as a pacifist became a leading woman opposing WW1 in Wales, her presence and power of public speaking made her a peer of Sylvia Pankhurst.

In 1915 Keir Hardie described her as a new star bursting on the horizon.

Raising through the ranks of the Labour Party Minnie held many prominent positions for a women involved with politics during the era, such us: President of Wales Independent Labour Party in 1920 and Parliamentary candidate for Bournemouth in 1923.

At the peak of her political career she was struck down with illness which led to years of paralysing infirmity.

However, from her sick bed Minnie trained herself to become journalist gaining prominent positions in the Daily Mail and Daily Herald, which was at the time Britain’s largest newspaper, before becoming a BBC broadcaster.

The Purple Plaques are an award which recognises the remarkable women in Wales and the contribution they have made to Welsh life.

These Welsh women will have made an impact in Wales and beyond and may previously gone uncelebrated or have been left out of the history books entirely.

Sue Essex, Purple Plaques’ Chair Wales said:

“Placiau Porffor Purple Plaques is a small voluntary group dedicated to remembering and celebrating Remarkable Women in Wales and we are delighted to erect our 18th Purple Plaque in Wales for Minnie Pallister in Brynmawr where she lived for many years.

"Her remarkable history has come to light through the diligence and determination of her biographer Alun Burge and the commitment of Blaenau Gwent Council and Brynmawr Local History Society.

"The story of Minnie was of an immensely brave and intelligent woman who was prepared to dedicate her life to fighting for the causes she believed in.

"She was fearless and utterly tenacious promoting feminism and equality at a time when these were not mainstream.



"Erecting a Purple Plaque is a way of celebrating and giving long overdue credit to this remarkable woman and also recognising what she stood for."

To further celebrate the occasion there will be an official book launch at the Brynmawr Museum of ‘Minnie Pallister: The Voice of a Rebel’ by Alun Burge – a compelling account of her courageous life story.

Author Alun Burge said 'With this biography, Minnie Pallister is now restored to her proper place in the history of Blaenau Gwent and Wales and her contribution to the labour and women's movements can now be fully recognised.

There will also be a mural, both the plaque unveiling and mural are supported by the Shared Prosperity Fund.