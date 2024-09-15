Now is your chance, as a new game show is looking for pairs of contestants from Gwent and the wider south Wales area.

The makers of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are now casting for a brand new ITV game show.

Whisper North TV is looking for pairs of contestants to participate in a brand-new parlour gameshow, involving pairs being teamed up with a celebrity in pursuit of a cash prize.

Pairs can consist of any relationship, with the casting directors particularly keen to hear from couples, friends or work colleagues.

Filming is set to take place between November 7 to November 10, and you must be available on one of these dates.

In order to be able to participate in the show, there are a number of eligibility requirements that must be met, including:

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age or over, due to the nature of the show

You must be a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and also be currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

You are not:

currently employed by us or the Broadcaster and have not been previously employed by us, or the Broadcaster during the past ten (10) years preceding 1 November 2024; or

a live-in partner or immediate relative (for example, mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) of an employee of ours or the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies.

All applications close on Friday, October 25, 2024, although Whisper North TV has advised that they may extend the date at their own discretion if required.

To apply, please visit: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/whisper/itvgameshow/welcome.html