Despite being a popular attraction across much of the UK throughout the year, this year was Risca's first ever food festival, and if the sheer number of people in attendance was anything to go by, even from the first opening of the gate, it was a roaring success.

It also helped that after a rather miserable week of weather, the sun decided to come out in the afternoon after a cold start, making for a lovely day out in the sun.

Local traders flogged their wares, food and arty crafts alike, as families with young children and lots of furry friends milled around the field.

There was plenty for everyone, with a variety of stalls offering lots of different food and drink options, including snow cones, honey, Indian and Chinese cuisine and fresh lemonade.

Even the little ones had something to enjoy, with a kid's funfair being held around the back of the field, with volunteers wandering through the crowds on stilts in amazing costumes to entertain families, while celebrity chef Dean Edwards showed off his culinary skills at the Cookery Theatre.

Check out our gallery of pictures from the day above.