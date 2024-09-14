The professional dancer failed to be paired with a celebrity contestant, meaning he will only appear in group performances.

Expressing his feelings, he said: "Everyone wants to get a celebrity. Unfortunately, it wasn't my time this series. Two boys couldn't have one this series and sadly I am one of them."

He added: "Some of us don't get partners and that's the way it is. Let's see what happens next year. Hopefully, I'll get one then."

Kai Widdrington 'excited' for the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Despite facing this setback, he told the Daily Star that he is pumped for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, teasing: "The line-up of celebs this year is amazing. It is going to be a fantastic series, as it always is."

"We have been filming a lot of the group routines. There are some amazing ones. We have worked really hard through the summer to get them ready for the series. One of the ones I feature in is very funny."

Our #Strictly class of 2023 is complete! 💃🕺🏻 🪩



Get to know our line-up 👉 https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/VBILr7uZ0x — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2023

Recommended Reading:

Strictly contestants reveal the dances they're looking forward to the most

Claudia Winkleman has 'no idea who’s going to win' Strictly Come Dancing

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing tonight amid 2024 series launch

Last year, Kai Widdrington was partnered up with Angela Rippon who became the oldest contestant to appear on the programme.

Remembering their time together on the show, Kai said: "No one expected Angela to be so brilliant.

"We used that to our advantage and utilised our assets. We are still the best of friends. She is a mate."