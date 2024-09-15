Sam Noble, from Pontllanfraith in Blackwood, first began her Air We Go Balloons company back in 2021 as a way to rebuild her life after what she has previously described as a "traumatic childhood".

She has been haunted by the traumatic events of her past and felt she would never amount to anything, but thanks to the support of her husband, friends and local businesses, is running her own business and working her way off benefits.

In August, Ms Noble confirmed to the Argus that she had secured the lease to a small shop building and planned to open it in September.

That day has now come, and at 10.30am on Saturday morning, close friends were gathered at 1 Victoria Terrace in Newbridge for the grand official opening of Air We Go Balloons, and the Argus were invited along for the festivities.

Ms Noble got emotional as she explained: "It's been a long journey, and I've worked so hard, but it's amazing to see how we've come.

"I know it's my business, but I'd never have been able to do it without the support of my husband and my close friends who have all been volunteering to help.

"It's just astounding to see how much I've managed to do in just two and half years. I'm so proud of how far we've all come in that time period, and I can't wait to become part of the community even more."

Alongside the new store, Ms Noble plans to continue her private events bookings, including for weddings and other special occasions, as these are what have enabled her to get this far.

She added: "We'll continue with what we've always done, but it's nice to be able to make this big step forward.

"We'll be trialling a period of six months for free delivery in a ten mile radius, and we're looking at creating a website so we can do click and collect or people can order online for delivery."

The shop was officially opened with a ribbon cutting by Newbridge councillor Leeroy Jeremiah, a close friend of Ms Noble.

In a brief speech to the assembled crowd, he congratulated Ms Noble for "turning her dreams into a reality".

He added: "I wish you all the best and all the success in the future."

Air We Go Balloons is now open 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday, with appointment only openings on the weekends at 1 Victoria Terrace in Newbridge.