The Coopers Arms in Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed, Caerphilly county, originally closed down at the end of July after the previous owners had decided it had become a struggle amid an ongoing financial crisis.

Although it was never officially confirmed that financial difficulties had forced the decision, many hospitality businesses have been facing hardships with the current cost-of-living crisis.

However, there is now good news, as the pub has been reopened under new management, but keeping the same name.

According to a new Facebook page that was set up for the pub, it officially reopened on Friday, September 6 at 4pm, news that was met with delight by locals who had previously expressed their dismay at losing their local pub back in July.

An earlier post read: "Hi all!

"We are very excited to open the Cooper Arms and welcome you all. Date TBC.

"We had technical issues with the Facebook page we initially set up, and that will be disabled shortly. Please use this new page for updates!

"If you like, comment on, and share this post you will be entered into a prize draw for a bottle of wine OR 3 pints lager/cider/beer. We will announce the winner during opening week.

"Thank you for all your support! We will see you soon."

A second post a few days later confirmed the official opening date.

The news of the reopening was met with delight by customers, with many saying it was "great news" and that they "can't wait to visit".

Many customers who had reminisced about their memories of the Coopers Arms when it had been announced it was closing, thanked the new owners for "saving our pub", and said they couldn't wait to "make new memories at our favourite place".

Among the other comments were wishes of good luck and excitement for the future of the business.