Major crash causes backlog of traffic with emergency services at scene

Live

Police and ambulances at scene of crash near Tredegar Park

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • Police and ambulances are at the scene of a major crash on the A48 near Tredegar Park
  • Traffic reports are showing backlogs of traffic
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area

