People would have spotted a group of men on cranes with a number of vans on Clarence Place in Newport in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crew were there to give the city's cenotaph a much needed major spruce up in preparation for this year's Remembrance Day services and parade in November.

One keen photographer captured the cleaners at work in their cranes, with sections of Clarence Place marked off by cones so they could complete the task at hand.

Cleaners were spotted giving Newport's cenotaph a clean early on Sunday morning (Image: Nigel Corten)

According to a Facebook post from mobile cleaning service PB Cleaning Solutions, based in Newport, they had been up since 6am on Sunday to ensure the cenotaph is cleaned to the highest standard possible.

They said: "A 6am start for us this morning.

"We have the pleasure and honour of giving our Cenotaph some well deserved TLC in time for this year’s Remembrance Day parade."

It is apparent that this cleaning is a regular occurrence, with one person commenting "I'm sure this will look amazing as always", while others said it already "looks amazing" and some saying they couldn't "wait to see the difference" once the clean had been completed.

As well as a Remembrance Day parade in November, Wales' Festival of Remembrance will be hosted at Newport's International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales.

The festival, which honours the Armed Forces community in Wales, is set to take place on Saturday, November 2, at 7pm.

With an increased capacity of 1,500, more people than ever can join this night of remembrance.

The event provides an opportunity for people across Wales to pay tribute to serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

The 2024 festival will feature music, speeches, entertainment, and remembrance.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Wales website.

