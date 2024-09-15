Dowden has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2017 but missed the 2023 series due to an ongoing battle with cancer.

The professional dancer, who hails from Caerphilly in south Wales, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in May 2023 after finding a lump the day before her honeymoon.

The 34-year-old announced in February (2024) that she would return to Strictly this year, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with “no evidence of disease”.

Amy Dowden has fans 'sobbing' as she makes Strictly return

Strictly 2024 kicked off on Saturday (September 14) night.

Although Dowden appeared in a group dance in the 2023 Strictly finale, Saturday's launch show marked her official return.

To mark the occasion Dowden led a group dance featuring the Strictly professionals.

The routine was choreographed by Jason Gilkison and contained a medley performed by Dave Arch and his band.

Viewers were left 'sobbing' following the performance thrilled to see the return of Dowden.

One viewer on X (formerly Twitter) said: "I am SOBBING seeing Amy back and the joy oozing from her!"

Another added: "Brilliant dance and what a lovely moment seeing Amy back on the dance floor with all the professionals."

While a third person commented: "Love how the welcome Amy back on Strictly missing her on my screen so much."

Others were just thrilled to have Strictly back on their TVs.

One fan on X posted: "That opening was absolutely fab-u-lous! 20 years old and still going strong!

"Also, loving the opening tunes used from VengaBoys, Steps, Gina G, and more! My mind of music and party!"

Another said: "Yay Strictly Come Dancing is back."

Strictly Come Dancing 2024

The 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing marks the 20th anniversary of the hit BBC reality programme.

The celebrities taking part in Strictly 2024 are:

Chris McCausland

JB Gill

Wynne Evans

Toyah Willcox

Dr Punam Krishan

Tasha Ghouri

Pete Wicks

Shayne Ward

Sarah Hadland

Tom Dean

Jamie Borthwick

Montell Douglas

Nick Knowles

Paul Merson

Sam Quek

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas are back again for another series.

While Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have returned as hosts of Strictly in 2024.

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.