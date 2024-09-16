TSB Bank in Cwmbran on General Rees Square is set to close for good on Wednesday, September 18 as part of the company's plans to close 36 branches across the UK.

The closures will see around 250 jobs lost, with the Cwmbran branch among the first to close, with more following suit until May next year.

The job cuts will come from the fraud operations and central operations departments of the bank as well as staff from the branches earmarked for closure.

The closures were first announced in early May this year, and a spokesperson for TSB said at the time: "The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

Following the closure of the branch in Cwmbran, customers are invited to use any other branches that are convenient, with the two nearest being in Newport on Commercial Street and Working Street in Cardiff.

The reasoning behind the closures came as a result of a 'branch closure review', with the company claiming that the two branches are closing due to changes in the "way customers bank with us".

The reviews said: "Over 95% of transactions are now being made using mobile, online and other ways to bank, instead of in our branches.

"And more customers than ever are using our Video and Telephone Banking service.

"We remain committed to face-to-face services across the country, and over 90% of our customers are within a 20 minute drive to a branch, or location of a Money Confidence Expert.

"But we want our services to reflect the current and future needs of our customers and keep open branches that are used the most, so sometimes this means that we have to close some branches."

You can find other branches on the TSB website, with 175 branches left across the UK after this latest round of closures.