Crime & Court Business
LIVE: Drivers asked to avoid road near railway station due to incident

Summary

Station Road, Chepstow, blocked due to incident

Emergency
Chepstow
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Station Road in Chepstow is currently blocked due to an incident
  • Police are on scene and drivers asked to avoid the area.

