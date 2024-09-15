South Wales Police have charged a man with the murder of Joshua Norman.

Paul Rosser, 49, from Gendros, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 14.

Joshua Norman, 27, died after he was discovered with serious injuries in Cwm Road, Hafod, at around midday on Wednesday, September 11.

His family have paid the following tribute to him:

“Joshua was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle who cared deeply about all his family.

“He was a beautiful person whose smile and sense of humour would light up any room and any heart.

“We will miss him terribly and ask for privacy at this time to grieve the loss of our dear son.”

A 31-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

Two other men aged in their thirties, who were also arrested, are released under investigation.