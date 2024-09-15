A large emergency services presence, including a number of police cars and ambulance, were seen at the Tredegar Park, also known as the Pont Ebbw roundabout, around 10.45am on Sunday, September 15.

According to live traffic reporting from the AA Traffic Cameras, it caused a major backlog of traffic coming onto and off the A48 and the B4237 from the roundabout for quite some time following the incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the crash had involved three cars, but said that no injuries had been reported, despite colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service being present at the scene.

The full statement read: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport, at around 10.15am on Sunday 15 September.

"Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, no injuries were reported.

"The collision involved three cars."

As of 1.45pm on Sunday afternoon, there is still some heavy traffic in the area, but according to the AA Traffic Cameras, the incident appears to have cleared and congestion is slowly returning to normal levels for a weekend.